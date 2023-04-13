Close
Ajman Ruler Accepts Ramadan Greetings From Crown Prince Of Fujairah

Muhammad Irfan Published April 13, 2023 | 12:00 AM

Ajman Ruler accepts Ramadan greetings from Crown Prince of Fujairah

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Wednesday accepted the Ramadan greetings of H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, at Al Zaher Palace, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

Sheikh Humaid also received the holy month greetings of sheikhs, state officials, chairmen and heads of government departments, dignitaries, businesspersons and Emiratis, who congratulated the Ajman Ruler on the occasion of the holy month and prayed to Allah Almighty to revisit the fasting month with more goodness, progress, security, safety and prosperity for the UAE and its people.

Several officials from the emirate of Ajman attended the reception.

