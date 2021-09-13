UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Appoints Director-General Of Protocol And Hospitality Department

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 13th September 2021 | 02:00 PM

Ajman Ruler appoints Director-General of Protocol and Hospitality Department

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Sep, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today issued a Decision appointing a Director-General of the Protocol and Hospitality Department in the Emirate of Ajman.

The Emiri Decision stipulated the appointment of Yousuf Mohammed Al Nuaimi as the Director-General of the Department. Al Nuaimi shall be responsible before the Ruler of the Emirate and the Crown Prince for exercising his powers and terms of reference.

The Decision shall be published in the Official Gazette and is effective from the date of its issuance, and other competent authorities shall implement its provision.

