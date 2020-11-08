UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Appoints New Director-General For Department Of Economic Development

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 08th November 2020 | 02:15 PM

Ajman Ruler appoints new Director-General for Department of Economic Development

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has issued a Decree appointing Abdullah Ahmed Saif Al Hamrani as Director-General of the Ajman Department of Economic Development.

The decision is effective from the date of its issuance and shall be published in the emirate's Official Gazette, with the relevant authorities notified to implement its provisions.

Al Hamrani is an MA holder in Private Law and another in Maritime Transport Technology, and a BA in Law.

Some previous positions held by Al Hamrani include Deputy Commander-in-Chief of Ajman Police from 2015-2020 and Head of the Al Madinah Police Station from 2008-2009.

