Ajman Ruler Approves Emirate's 2025 Budget Worth AED3.7 Billion
Sumaira FH Published December 27, 2024 | 12:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Dec, 2024) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has approved the Ajman Government’s 2025 general budget worth AED3.7 billion.
The move aims to support the emirate's development plans, enhance community well-being, meet public needs, and strengthen Ajman's stature as a preferred destination for living, working, and tourism.
The budget focuses on community development, public safety, infrastructure projects, community facilities, economic development plans, investment attraction, environmental protection, sustainability initiatives, and improving government services. It also supports the digital transformation to benefit citizens, residents, and visitors.
The plan aligns with Ajman Vision 2030, which emphasises future readiness, capacity building to address challenges and seize opportunities, developing a flexible institutional framework, leveraging innovative technologies, ensuring a skilled workforce, and creating a sustainable economic, social, and environmental future, thereby enhancing quality of life and community happiness.
The 2025 budget’s objectives include upgrading digital systems, building a sophisticated digital government to drive economic development, and delivering exceptional customer services. It also supports the expansion of road networks, parks, and green spaces, promotes green building initiatives, and encourages the growth of community and cultural activities.
Recent Stories
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 December 2024
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria
Ministry of Religious Affairs, Saudi Airlines ink Hajj flight agreement
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler approves emirate's 2025 budget worth AED3.7 billion5 minutes ago
-
China's industrial profits down 4.7% in 11 months2 hours ago
-
Sharjah launches 'Best Volunteer Idea' challenge2 hours ago
-
Japan approves $730 billion budget for FY 20253 hours ago
-
Saudi Arabia condemns Israeli violations against Al-Aqsa, Syria11 hours ago
-
Five medical staff killed in Israeli shelling of Gaza hospital11 hours ago
-
NCM warns of fog formation, poor visibility12 hours ago
-
Oil spill prompts national emergency in Russia12 hours ago
-
Arab League warns against attempts to ignite discord in Syria13 hours ago
-
UNIFIL expresses concern over Israeli violations in South Lebanon13 hours ago
-
Mohammed bin Rashid reviews progress of AED3.6 billion Hatta development projects, visits Hatta Wint ..13 hours ago
-
Egypt denounces Israeli Minister's storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque13 hours ago