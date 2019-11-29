UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Attends 48th National Day Celebration

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 56 seconds ago Fri 29th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has underlined the importance of organising heritage events that highlight the country's time-honoured traditions, customs and values.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid's remarks came as he attended a traditional folk dancing performance featuring camel and horse rides as part of the country's celebration of its 48th National Day.

"Promotion of such fascinating traditional folk dances contribute to strengthening the country's national identity and preserving its heritage," he said, commending the efforts made by the President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and Their Highnesses the Rulers of the Emirates, to preserve the country's heritage.

The celebration was organised by the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department yesterday in Al Yasmeen area.

