Ajman Ruler Attends Graduation Of Ajman University First Cohort Of 2025
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 14, 2025 | 05:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of 2025 graduates from Ajman University.
The event, held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions on the university campus, saw the participation of over 300 graduates from various colleges.
H.H. Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University.
The Ajman Ruler commended the UAE’s pioneering efforts to enhance the education sector. He highlighted the nation’s leadership in advancing educational systems by adopting cutting-edge technologies and curricula, supporting national talents, and fostering an innovative learning environment that aligns with global developments.
Expressing his pride in the graduates of Ajman University, H.H. Sheikh Hamid described them as the true wealth of the nation and its ambassadors in the fields of work and innovation.
He also praised the substantial support provided by the UAE leadership to universities and higher education institutions, which contributes to the development of scientific research and innovation.
During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Hamid, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Hamid Al Nuaimi, honoured postgraduate students and top graduates from various colleges. The Crown Prince followed with the distribution of certificates to graduates and recognition of outstanding achievers.
H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Hamid Al Nuaimi presented the university’s shield to H.H. Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi in appreciation of his continued support.
Recent Stories
Punjab governor has no work, so he keeps creating distractions: Azma
Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025
ICC releases new promote to fire up fans’ excitement ahead of Champions Trophy ..
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enha ..
Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment co ..
Two former military secretaries summoned to testify in Toshakhana II case
ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme
Kuwait cabinet approves three-day public holiday for Shab-e-Meraj
Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2025
Masdar City unveils groundbreaking autonomous vehicle testing
China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand
UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 20253 minutes ago
-
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed meets Prime Minister of New Zealand to further enhance bilateral cooper ..18 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Jordanian delegation discuss strengthening trade, investment cooperation18 minutes ago
-
ADSB launches first vessel in 'FALAJ 3' Programme33 minutes ago
-
UAE President witnesses launch of world's first 24/7 Solar PV, Battery Storage gigascale project to ..33 minutes ago
-
Water Conference launched at Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 202548 minutes ago
-
Masdar City unveils groundbreaking autonomous vehicle testing48 minutes ago
-
UAE, Finland explore enhancing educational cooperation1 hour ago
-
China's winter sports industry surges as youth participation drives demand1 hour ago
-
Zayed Sustainability Prize celebrates innovators driving global progress at 2025 Awards1 hour ago
-
UAE, Malaysia sign Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement to deepen trade, investment ties1 hour ago
-
Abu Dhabi Mobility wins IRF Global Road Achievement Award2 hours ago