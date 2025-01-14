Ajman Ruler attends graduation of Ajman University first cohort of 2025

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended the graduation ceremony of the first cohort of 2025 graduates from Ajman University.

The event, held at the Sheikh Zayed Centre for Conferences and Exhibitions on the university campus, saw the participation of over 300 graduates from various colleges.

H.H. Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid was accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and Chairman of the board of Trustees of Ajman University.

The Ajman Ruler commended the UAE’s pioneering efforts to enhance the education sector. He highlighted the nation’s leadership in advancing educational systems by adopting cutting-edge technologies and curricula, supporting national talents, and fostering an innovative learning environment that aligns with global developments.

Expressing his pride in the graduates of Ajman University, H.H. Sheikh Hamid described them as the true wealth of the nation and its ambassadors in the fields of work and innovation.

He also praised the substantial support provided by the UAE leadership to universities and higher education institutions, which contributes to the development of scientific research and innovation.

During the ceremony, H.H. Sheikh Hamid, accompanied by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Hamid Al Nuaimi, honoured postgraduate students and top graduates from various colleges. The Crown Prince followed with the distribution of certificates to graduates and recognition of outstanding achievers.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Hamid Al Nuaimi presented the university’s shield to H.H. Sheikh Hamid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi in appreciation of his continued support.