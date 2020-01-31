Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) AJMAN, 31st January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended today a wedding reception hosted by Salem Ali Al Hemaidi Al Ghafli in Qalaat Al Rimaal Hall, at Dubai-Al Ain highway, to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Khalfan bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli.

During his attendance, Sheikh Humaid extended his congratulations and wishes to the couple for a happy married life.

Also attending were H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Dr. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikhs, officials and dignitaries.