UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Attends Wedding Reception

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 31st January 2020 | 10:15 PM

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Jan, 2020) AJMAN, 31st January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, attended today a wedding reception hosted by Salem Ali Al Hemaidi Al Ghafli in Qalaat Al Rimaal Hall, at Dubai-Al Ain highway, to celebrate the wedding of his son Saeed to the daughter of Khalfan bin Ghelaita Al Ghafli.

During his attendance, Sheikh Humaid extended his congratulations and wishes to the couple for a happy married life.

Also attending were H.H. Dr. Sheikh Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Dr. Sheikh Saeed bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance, Sheikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Sheikhs, officials and dignitaries.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Marriage Married Rashid Salem January 2020

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

6 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed attends wedding reception

6 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler attends wedding reception

6 minutes ago

Poland Signs Deal to Buy 32 F-35 Fighters From US ..

3 minutes ago

Apprentice acknowledges master's role in rise as f ..

3 minutes ago

Mendis century defies Zimbabwe as Sri Lanka win se ..

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.