Ajman Ruler Briefed About MoI's Plans, Strategies

Ajman Ruler briefed about MoI&#039;s plans, strategies

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Oct, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed about the plans and strategies of the Ministry of Interior (MoI) in all areas of security, as well as its efforts to provide high-quality services to all customers in the country and in the emirate of Ajman, in particular.

The meeting took place in Sheikh Humaid’s office at the Ruler’s Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid was briefed by Major General Khalifa Hareb Al Khaili, Under-Secretary of MoI, about the ministry’s programmes and strategies aimed at reinforcing security and ensuring safety, through supporting the establishment of security programmes, organising future awareness campaigns and providing distinguished services.

Sheikh Humaid lauded the ministry’s key programmes and plans, which are due to the directives of the UAE’s leadership that prioritises people’s security and provides high-level services to citizens and residents.

He also commended the efforts of officials from the ministry, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who has supported security departments by providing advanced equipment and personnel.

The meeting discussed the details of several services initiatives including expansions to security departments in terms of infrastructure, equipment, and human resources.

Sheikh Humaid was also briefed by Major General Al Khaili about the plans and programmes of the ministry related to security matters, including traffic issues.

