Ajman Ruler Briefed About Strategy Of DIFC Courts

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Tue 17th September 2019 | 07:30 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed on Tuesday about the strategy and work of the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, Courts during his meeting with Tun Zaki bin Azmi, Chief Justice of the DIFC Courts, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.

Azmi and his delegation explained the laws and regulations that apply to cases of settlement and litigation presented by individuals or companies. They also highlighted the objectives of the courts, which include attracting foreign investors and companies to the UAE, especially to Dubai, and completing litigation procedures with full transparency.

The two sides then discussed ways to reinforce cooperation between the Ajman Government and the DIFC Courts.

During the meeting, the delegation presented its annual statistics related to all the sectors, which showcased an increase in the number of lawsuits, and stressed that the main goal of the courts in 2019 is to maintain the confidence of investors and companies. The courts also provide distinguished services to non-Muslims related to registering their wills and distributing their inheritance according to the Islamic Sharia.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his confidence over the role of the DIFC Courts to Azmi and his delegation, while directing local officials to benefit from the expertise of the courts.

The meeting was attended by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

