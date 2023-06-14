Ajman Ruler briefed on Civil Defence programmes, strategies

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jun, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, was briefed on the programmes, plans and strategies of the General Directorate of the Civil Defence, which aim to improve its services in all emirates of the UAE, in line with the strategy of the Ministry of Interior.

He also reviewed the upcoming projects and previous achievements of the Civil Defence.

Sheikh Humaid reviewed the Civil Defence’s strategy during a meeting that took place at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman, where he received a delegation that included Lt. General Rashid Thani Al Matrooshi, Director-General of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Dubai, and Brigadier Jassim Al Marzooqi, Commander-in-Chief of Civil Defence at the Ministry of Interior, along with directors of Civil Defence departments from around the country, such as Colonel Raed Obaid Al Zaabi, Director-General of the Ajman Civil Defence, and several other officers.

During the monthly meeting of Civil Defence departments in the emirate, Sheikh Humaid stressed that the UAE, under the guidance of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, is committed to supporting Civil Defence departments in all emirates, as an integral part of its comprehensive development efforts and the departments’ role in protecting lives and property, through adopting the best international practices and utilising accelerators and artificial intelligence (AI) to anticipate future challenges.

Sheikh Humaid lauded the efforts of officials at the Ministry of Interior, especially H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who prioritises all civil defence departments, provides them with trained and qualified human cadres, and equips them with the latest tools, equipment and technologies to carry out their tasks with precision and professionalism.

He also commended the dedication of Civil Defence personnel to their duties to safeguard lives, preserve property and deliver superior services to citizens and residents.

Al Matrooshi thanked Sheikh Humaid for receiving the delegation of Civil Defence directors from around the country and for supporting the development of Civil Defence institutions, which will enable them to achieve leadership and excellence and reinforce the UAE's stature as one of the world's best countries in terms of security and safety.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid was briefed about the future development plans of Civil Defence departments, which aim to improve performance and readiness at various centres across the country, highlighting the importance of ongoing coordination, sharing initiatives and experiences, and executing tasks with precision and integrity, as well as ensuring the security and safety of everyone.

The meeting was attended by Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Municipality and Planning Department; Sheikh Humaid bin Ammar Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, President of the Ajman Ruler's Court; Sheikh Abdullah bin Majid Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Citizens' Affairs Office; Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor at the Diwan of the Ruler of Ajman; Hamad Rashid Al Nuaimi, Director of the Ruler's Court; Salem Saeed Al Matrooshi, Deputy Director of the Ruler's Diwan; Youssef Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality, and several senior officials.

The meeting was held at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Civil Defence in Ajman and witnessed the honouring of distinguished firefighters.