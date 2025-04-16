Ajman Ruler Briefed On ERC's Projects, Initiatives
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2025 | 04:45 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Apr, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has praised the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) for its humanitarian work and global relief efforts, particularly in support of vulnerable communities worldwide.
This came during a meeting held today at the Emiri Diwan, attended by H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council.
The Ajman Ruler was briefed on the ERC's domestic and international initiatives, including programmes for aiding refugees and displaced individuals affected by disasters and crises globally, as well as its assistance to those impacted by the ongoing crisis in Gaza.
The meeting included Hamoud Aljunaibi, Deputy Secretary-General of the Local Affairs Sector at ERC, and Mohamed Omar Al Shammari, Director of the ERC's Branch in Ajman,
The Ajman Ruler commended the continued support the ERC receives from President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai.
He also praised the leadership of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in the Al Dhafra Region and Chairman of the Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), for enabling the organisation to deliver aid across the UAE and globally.
He also reaffirmed full support for the organisation and lauded its staff and volunteers for embodying the UAE's spirit of giving.
