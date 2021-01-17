UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Briefed On Outcomes Of Survey On Family Income, Spending

Sun 17th January 2021

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Jan, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has been briefed about the key outcomes and recommendations of a survey on family income and spending in Ajman, carried out by the Ajman Statistics and Competitiveness Centre, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During the presentation, conducted by Dr. Hajar Al Hubaishi, Chief Executive Officer of the Centre, Sheikh Humaid learnt about the strategy and the key outcomes of the survey, in line with Ajman’s vision, and sustainable development indexes numbering over 100 and related to various factors, such as quality of life, social and economic wellbeing, and spending on education and health.

Sheikh Humaid was also briefed about the survey’s outcomes related to family demographics, social, economic living conditions and income, as well as about specific individual cases and the knowledge of financial investments of local families.

At the end of the meeting, Sheikh Humaid commended the efforts of the centre, which provides detailed and comprehensive information on social and economic life, underscoring the strategic thinking of the leadership, in terms of supporting the decision making process with advanced tools and accurate data, and reflecting its keenness to provide citizens with decent lives, offer local services, and make correct public policy decisions.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the survey will help in assessing the social and economic conditions of families and provide statistics that include demographic, social, economic, educational and health characteristics, to assist the emirate in assessing its population and help draft development plans, based on scientific methods.

He also highlighted the importance of creating an accurate and comprehensive database that will help implement sustainable programmes and plans aimed at driving the emirate’s sustainable development, while urging those involved to continue working to ensure all national and local projects succeed, and encouraging the community to provide the centre with accurate information.

The survey, which is being carried out throughout the country with the cooperation and coordination of the Federal Competitiveness and Statistics Centre and local statistics centres, involves the families of both citizens and residents.

The presentation was attended by several Sheikhs and senior officials.

