Ajman Ruler briefed on programmes and strategy of Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman was briefed about plans, programmes and strategy of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure being carried out currently.

This came when Sheikh Humaid received today at the court, in the presence of H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

Al Mazrouie gave a detailed explanation about the ministry’s policy for the future phase and the most important projects that it will implement during the next phase at the country level in general and Ajman in particular.

A number of Sheikhs and senior officials attended the meeting.