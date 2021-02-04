UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Condoles Death Of Saudi Prince

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th February 2021 | 03:15 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has expressed his condolences to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the death of Prince Mashhour bin Musaed bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In his message, the Ajman Ruler asked Allah the Almighty to rest the deceased in peace and grant the Al Saud family patience and solace.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages of condolences to the Saudi King.

