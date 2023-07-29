Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Condoles King Salman Over Passing Of Prince Turki Bin Mohmmed

Sumaira FH Published July 29, 2023 | 07:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the passing of Prince Dr.

Turki bin Mohammed bin Saud Al Kabeer Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque.

