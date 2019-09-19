UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Condoles Martyr's Family

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 19th September 2019 | 02:00 AM

Ajman Ruler condoles martyr's family

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 19th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, Wednesday offered condolences on the death of nation's martyr Ali bin Abdullah Khalfan Al Shamsi.

While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Montazi area, Ajman, H.

H. Sheikh Humaid extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience and solace to his family.

