Ajman Ruler Condoles Saudi King On Death Of Royal

Tue 08th October 2019 | 04:45 PM

Ajman Ruler condoles Saudi King on death of royal

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his condolences on the death of the mother of Prince Bandar bin Sultan bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

In the message, Sheikh Humaid also asked Allah to show his mercy and grant her the highest paradise.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent messages expressing their sympathies to the Saudi King.

