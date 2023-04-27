UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Condoles Saudi King Over Death Of Prince Abdulrahman Bin Abdullah

Umer Jamshaid Published April 27, 2023 | 01:00 AM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of condolence to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosque King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, expressing his sincere condolences and sympathy over the death of Prince Abdulrahman bin Abdullah bin Abdulrahman Al Saud.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to King Salman.

