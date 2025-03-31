Ajman Ruler Condoles UAQ Ruler On Passing Away Of His Mother
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM
(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.
H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, other Sheikhs and officials from the emirate of Ajman in the presence of H.
H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.
During his visit to the mourning majlis at the Amiri Diwan, the Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.
A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials were present at the urning majlis.
