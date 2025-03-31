Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Condoles UAQ Ruler On Passing Away Of His Mother

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 31, 2025 | 09:15 PM

Ajman Ruler condoles UAQ Ruler on passing away of his mother

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 31st Mar, 2025) UMM AL QAIWAIN, 31st March, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, offered his condolences to H.H. Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain, on the passing of his mother, Sheikha Hassa bint Hamid bin Abdulrahman Al-Shamsi, who passed away today.

H.H. the Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain also received condolences from H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, other Sheikhs and officials from the emirate of Ajman in the presence of H.

H. Sheikh Rashid bin Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain.

During his visit to the mourning majlis at the Amiri Diwan, the Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere sympathy and condolences, praying to Almighty Allah to have mercy on the deceased, grant her eternal peace in Paradise, and to bestow patience and solace upon her family and loved ones.

A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials were present at the urning majlis.

Related Topics

Ajman Visit Rashid Saud March Family From

Recent Stories

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Saud bin Saqr continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

32 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence ..

Abu Dhabi Federal Court of Appeals: Death sentence for three; life imprisonment ..

32 minutes ago
 Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on ..

Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences on passing of Sabha Hamdan Al Ke ..

32 minutes ago
 Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send ..

Palestinian patients praise UAE's assistance, send Eid Al-Fitr greetings to its ..

33 minutes ago
 Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings fr ..

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince receive Eid greetings from top officials, Consul-Gener ..

33 minutes ago
 Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral pray ..

Rulers of UAQ, Ras Al Khaimah perform funeral prayer on body of Sheikha Hassa bi ..

33 minutes ago
Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors ..

Two Holy Mosques welcome over 122 million visitors in Ramadan

33 minutes ago
 UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquak ..

UAE sends search and rescue team to save earthquake victims in Myanmar

33 minutes ago
 DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity co ..

DEWA registers 4.51% annual rise in electricity connection requests for Dubai co ..

33 minutes ago
 Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr wel ..

Fujairah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

34 minutes ago
 UAE set to host major global events in April

UAE set to host major global events in April

34 minutes ago
 Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well ..

Sharjah Ruler continues receiving Eid Al-Fitr well-wishers

34 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East