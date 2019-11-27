Ajman Ruler confers degrees on graduates of Gulf Medical University

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, conferred degrees on 220 graduates of the various colleges under the Gulf Medical University, GMU, Ajman, at the 16th Convocation Ceremony held on Wednesday, 27th November, 2019, at the Emirates Hospitality Centre, Al Jurf, Ajman.

The convocation ceremony was held in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and several VIP dignitaries, and presided over by Dr. Thumbay Moideen, Founder, President, board of Trustees, GMU, and Prof. Hossam Hamdy, Chancellor of the GMU.

The 220 graduates this year included 67 students of the Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery programme, 21 of the Bachelor of Physiotherapy, 33 of the Doctor of Pharmacy, 50 of the Doctor of Dental Medicine, 28 of the Bachelor of Biomedical Sciences, five of the Bachelor of Science – Medical Laboratory Sciences, five of the Bachelor of Science – Medical Imaging Sciences, nine of the Bachelor of Health Science – Anaesthesia and Surgical Technology and two of the Bachelor of Science in Nursing programmes.

The outgoing students belong to 38 different nationalities comprising the UAE (15), the GCC (21), other Arab nations (32), Asia (73), Africa (57) and others (22), including students from the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Dominica, Hungary, Norway, Netherlands and Russia).

Awarding the certificates to the graduates, Sheikh Humaid congratulated them on their achievement and urged them to continue their specialised studies and excel in their careers.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Moideen said, "GMU is now into its 22nd year of operation and we are now among the most in-demand private medical university in the region besides being a well-known brand. We have been trendsetters in the country and have attracted students from 80 countries, faculty and staff from 50 countries, and treat patients from over 175 nationalities."

Prof. Hamdy said that the number of colleges under the GMU has reached six and the number of undergraduate and postgraduate programmes has increased from 15 to 26.

He added, " This year, the university signed and activated more than 10 international agreements with leading international universities in the United States, Europe, China, India, Japan, Korea, the Gulf States and the Arab Republic of Egypt, taking the active cooperation agreements to 49. In the field of scientific research, the university has established international research laboratories that cooperate with a large number of international research centres and work with their counterparts in the UAE, especially in the field of immunology research to treat cancer."