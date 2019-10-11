UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Congratulates Azraa Bin Rakkad On Winning FNC Membership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 11th October 2019 | 05:30 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Azraa bin Rakkad on winning FNC membership

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Oct, 2019)

While meeting her at the Ruler's Court, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and Sheikh Ahmed bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Representative of His Highness the Ruler of Ajman for Administrative and Financial Affairs, Sheikh Humaid hailed the significant Resolution and step of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to raise women's representation in the FNC to 50 per cent in the 2019 elections.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that the gesture came at the right time to promote the pioneering role of Emirati women in various development fields that proved their capability to shoulder responsibilities in all walks of life.

Bin Rakkad extended her thanks to the Ruler of Ajman for meeting and supporting her in the electoral journey.

