UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Bahrain King On National Day

Sumaira FH 41 seconds ago Sun 15th December 2019 | 04:30 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Bahrain King on the occasion.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Bahrain

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate King of Bahrain on Nation ..

46 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber hosts business delegation from Azerb ..

1 hour ago

States gather in Abu Dhabi to keep the spotlight o ..

2 hours ago

Sharjah Women’s Sports Foundation to organise wi ..

3 hours ago

Khalifa University to host region’s first-ever I ..

3 hours ago

Sheikh Zayed Book Award organises Arab-Russian Cul ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.