Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahrain King on National Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Bahrain King on the occasion.