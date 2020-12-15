UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Congratulates Bahraini King On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Tue 15th December 2020 | 03:45 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Bahraini King on National Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Dec, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain on the occasion of his country's National Day, which is marked on 16th December.

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere congratulations to the King of Bahrain, wishing him good health and the government and people of Bahrain further progress and prosperity.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to the Bahraini King, and to Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahraini Crown Prince and Prime Minister, on the occasion.

More Stories From Middle East

