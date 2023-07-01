Open Menu

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Custodian Of Two Holy Mosques On Successful Hajj Season

Sumaira FH Published July 01, 2023 | 01:45 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Custodian of Two Holy Mosques on successful Hajj season

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Jul, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a congratulatory message to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the success of the Hajj season of 1444 AH.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques.

