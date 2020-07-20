Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Kuwait on successful surgery

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 20th Jul, 2020) AJMAN, 19th July 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable to Emir of Kuwait His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on the successful surgery he underwent.

In the cable, the Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere wishes to Kuwaiti Emir for a speedy recovery, and prayed to Allah the Almighty to grant him good health and wellbeing.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar congratulatory cables to the Emir of Kuwait.