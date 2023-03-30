- Home
Ajman Ruler Congratulates Hazza Bin Zayed And Tahnoun Bin Zayed On Their Appointment As Deputies Ruler Of Abu Dhabi
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 30, 2023 | 03:00 AM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman,
congratulated His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan
The Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed and His Highness Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed for winning the confidence of the President, wishing them success in supporting the efforts of His Highness, the Ruler of Abu Dhabi, for achieving more progress and achievements.