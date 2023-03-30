Ajman Ruler congratulates Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed on his appointment as Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman,

congratulated congratulated His Highness Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his appointment as the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi

The Ruler of Ajman expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Khaled for winning the confidence of the President.

He also wished Sheikh Khaled success in leading the Emirate of Abu Dhabi to advanced positions in all fields and further prosperity.