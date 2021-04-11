UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Congratulates King Of Jordan On Centenary Of Kingdom's Founding

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 11th April 2021 | 04:00 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Jordan on centenary of Kingdom's founding

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Jordanian King.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid April

Recent Stories

UAE ambassador presents credentials as non-residen ..

1 minute ago

Russia reports 8,702 new COVID-19 cases, 337 death ..

16 minutes ago

16 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber members&#039; exports up by nearly 2 ..

31 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,810 new COVID-19 cases, 1,652 reco ..

1 hour ago

5.5 magnitude aftershock jolts Indonesia&#039;s Ja ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.