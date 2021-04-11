AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 11th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Abdullah II of Jordan on the occasion of the centenary of the Kingdom's founding, marked on 11th April.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Jordanian King.