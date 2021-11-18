UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Congratulates King Of Morocco On Independence Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Thu 18th November 2021 | 01:45 PM

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, marked on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.

