Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2023) AJMAN, 30th July, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent similar messages to the Moroccan King.