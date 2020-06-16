Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on successful surgery

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Jun, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a cable to King Mohammed VI of Morocco, congratulating him on the successful surgery he recently underwent.

In his message, Sheikh Humaid wished the Moroccan King continued good health and a speedy recovery.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to King of Morocco.