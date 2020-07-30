UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Congratulates King Of Morocco On Throne Day

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 06:45 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates King of Morocco on Throne Day

AJAMN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of the Throne Day.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, have dispatched similar messages on the occasion to King Mohammed VI.

