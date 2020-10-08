AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message to Sheikh Mishal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah, congratulating him on being named as Kuwait’s new crown prince.

Sheikh Humaid wished the new Crown Prince success in serving his country and contribute to achieving further progress and prosperity under the leadership of Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah of Kuwait.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched similar messages to Kuwait's crown prince, wishing him success.