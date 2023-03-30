UrduPoint.com

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Mansour Bin Zayed On His Appointment As UAE Vice President

Muhammad Irfan Published March 30, 2023 | 03:00 AM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Mansour bin Zayed on his appointment as UAE Vice President

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Mar, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, congratulated His Highness Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates and Minister of Presidential Court, on his appointment as UAE Vice President.

While expressing his sincere congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed, the Ruler of Ajman lauded his great efforts throughout the journey of the UAE, during which he contributed to realising the aspirations of the leadership for the progress and prosperity of the UAE.

H.H. wished the Vice President success in performing his duties and supporting the efforts of the Union to consolidate its pillars and achieve the aspirations of its leadership and people.

