Ajman Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Independence Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of his country's Independence Day, observed on 18th November.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.