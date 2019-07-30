Ajman Ruler congratulates Morocco on Throne Day

(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of 'Throne Day', which is celebrated in his country on July 30th.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent two similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.