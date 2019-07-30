UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Morocco On Throne Day

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Tue 30th July 2019 | 01:00 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Morocco on Throne Day

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of 'Throne Day', which is celebrated in his country on July 30th

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, sent a cable of congratulations to King Mohammed VI of Morocco on the occasion of 'Throne Day', which is celebrated in his country on July 30th.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, sent two similar messages to the Moroccan King on the occasion.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid Morocco July

Recent Stories

NAB recovers Rs 2.12 billion through plea bargain

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler congratulates Moroccan King on Thron ..

5 minutes ago

Sophie the robot whips up oodles of Singapore nood ..

9 minutes ago

WAPDA Chairman undergoes a knee surgery

9 minutes ago

Sony first quarter net profit down on one-off fact ..

9 minutes ago

Pakistani workers honored in Dubai for choosing ho ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.