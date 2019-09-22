Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi King on National Day

(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 89th National Day.

Sheikh Humaid wished King Salman good health and well-being and expressed wishes of prosperity and progress to Saudi Arabia and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, the Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, congratulating them on the occasion.