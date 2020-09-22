UrduPoint.com
Ajman Ruler Congratulates Saudi Monarch On National Day

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 01:30 PM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Saudi monarch on National Day

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Sep, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia, on the occasion of the Kingdom's 90th National Day.

Sheikh Humaid wished King Salman good health and well-being, and progress and prosperity to Saudi Arabia and its people.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, dispatched similar messages to King Salman and Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdul Aziz, Crown Prince, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of Saudi Arabia, congratulating them on the occasion.

