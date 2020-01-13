UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Congratulates Sultan Haitham Bin Tariq

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:30 AM

Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in as the Sultan of Oman.

In his message, H.H.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his best wishes to the Sultan, extending his warmest congratulations to the people of Oman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched congratulatory messages to the Sultan, on the occasion.

Related Topics

Ajman Oman Rashid Best

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 13 January 2020

16 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

7 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives French President&#039;s ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President witness ex ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Indonesian President discuss co ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.