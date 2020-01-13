Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan Haitham bin Tariq

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Haitham bin Tariq Al Said who was sworn-in as the Sultan of Oman.

In his message, H.H.

Sheikh Humaid expressed his best wishes to the Sultan, extending his warmest congratulations to the people of Oman.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also dispatched congratulatory messages to the Sultan, on the occasion.