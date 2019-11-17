Ajman Ruler congratulates Sultan of Oman on National Day

(@FahadShabbir)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, has sent a message of congratulations to Sultan Qaboos bin Said Al Said of Oman, on the occasion of his country's 49th National Day, which is observed on November 18th.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Nasser bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Deputy Ruler of Ajman, also sent similar messages to Sultan Qaboos.