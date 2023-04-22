Ajman Ruler continues to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Apr, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, continued to receive Eid Al Fitr well-wishers at his palace in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

The well-wishers comprised a number of Sheikhs, senior officials, dignitaries, citizens and residents.

The well-wishers expressed their sincere congratulations on this Islamic occasion, praying to God Almighty to grant His Highness good health and continued wellness, and to bless the UAE with more progress and prosperity, and the Arab and Islamic nations goodness and blessings.

