UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler Covers Dental Student's University Fees

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 04th September 2019 | 03:30 PM

Ajman Ruler covers dental student's university fees

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) A UAE student facing the prospect of dropping out of university due to her parent's inability to pay the fees, had her luck turned around when the Ruler of Ajman announced he is to pay for her college tuition.

The parents of Raghad Dorgham Bakr, a Jordanian national in her final year in dental school at Ajman University, recently featured in the Arabic newspaper Emarat Alyoum, where they spoke about their struggles in making tuition payments over the last two years, amounting to AED251,174.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, urged Raghad - who is on the list of distinguished students - to complete her education, wishing her success.

Related Topics

Education UAE Student Ajman Rashid Lucky Cement Limited Arab

Recent Stories

Artists present 40 paintings to Pak embassy in Bei ..

24 minutes ago

Dates for Normandy Four Summit on Donbas Not Discu ..

24 minutes ago

Envoys present credentials to President Dr Arif Al ..

24 minutes ago

Taj Muhammad stands the best artisan in Multan

24 minutes ago

RCB Facilitation Center: 140 complaints addressed ..

30 minutes ago

Bodies of Both Pilots of Russia's Crashed Su-25 Fo ..

30 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.