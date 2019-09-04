(@imziishan)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Sep, 2019) A UAE student facing the prospect of dropping out of university due to her parent's inability to pay the fees, had her luck turned around when the Ruler of Ajman announced he is to pay for her college tuition.

The parents of Raghad Dorgham Bakr, a Jordanian national in her final year in dental school at Ajman University, recently featured in the Arabic newspaper Emarat Alyoum, where they spoke about their struggles in making tuition payments over the last two years, amounting to AED251,174.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, urged Raghad - who is on the list of distinguished students - to complete her education, wishing her success.