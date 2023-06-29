Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Jun, 2023) AJMAN, 29th June, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, received on Thursday, the Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid exchanged greetings with several Sheikhs, key officials in government departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, citizens, and expatriate residents.

A number of Sheikhs and senior local officials attended the receptions.