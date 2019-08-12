Ajman Ruler, CP continue to receive Eid Al Adha well-wishers

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, on Monday morning received Eid Al Adha well-wishers at Al Zaher Palace.

Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid and Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid exchanged greetings with several Sheikhs, key officials in government and private departments, top military and police officials, dignitaries, citizens, and residents.

Among the well-wishers were Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director-General of General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs - Dubai; and Brigadier Mohamed Abdullah Alwan, Executive Director of the General Directorate for Residency and Foreign Affairs - Ajman.

The visitors wished further progress and pride to the UAE and its people and peace and stability to the Arab and Islamic nations.