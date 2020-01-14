Ajman Ruler, CP express pride in Emirati efforts to ensure Hope Probe success

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, expressed their pride at the efforts of the Emirati youth to ensure the success of the Hope Probe project.

The project represents progress in the exploration of Mars and the development of the space sector.

They made their statements while today meeting with several members of the Emirates Mars Mission, EMM, and signing the last piece of the Hope Probe, which carries the Names of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and is decorated with the phrase, "The power of hope shortens the distance between Earth and sky."

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar said that the country needs qualified citizens who can prove that the UAE has scientists, experts and innovators in all areas, especially in the space sector while urging them to continue their explorations and achievements, to reinforce the UAE’s international stature.

They also encouraged the team’s members to showcase their expertise, which will benefit future generations and the community while noting the importance of investing in the youth by universities and research centres.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar were briefed by the team, led by Omran Anwar Ashraf, Manager of the EMM, on the project’s projects and future preparations. They then praised the efforts of the team.

The probe will be launched in July from the Tanegashima Space Centre located on the southern island of Japan. It is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, in conjunction with the country's celebration of its Golden Jubilee, travelling 600 million kilometres.

The project, which was launched in November 2015, is a turning point in the UAE’s history and is part of the country’s official space exploration efforts. It is one of 26 missions that aim to reach Mars launched by nine countries.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is responsible for the supervision of the probe’s progress.

The team, which includes some 150 Emirati engineers, engineers and researchers, completed the required scientific tests and can work under unusual circumstances, especially as the probe will need to travel from Earth to orbit Mars and handle the latter’s unique environment. It will also collect scientific data on Mars over two years, to answer several important research questions.