UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler, CP Express Pride In Emirati Efforts To Ensure Hope Probe Success

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 05:30 PM

Ajman Ruler, CP express pride in Emirati efforts to ensure Hope Probe success

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 14th Jan, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, expressed their pride at the efforts of the Emirati youth to ensure the success of the Hope Probe project.

The project represents progress in the exploration of Mars and the development of the space sector.

They made their statements while today meeting with several members of the Emirates Mars Mission, EMM, and signing the last piece of the Hope Probe, which carries the Names of Their Highnesses Supreme Council Members and Rulers of the Emirates and is decorated with the phrase, "The power of hope shortens the distance between Earth and sky."

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar said that the country needs qualified citizens who can prove that the UAE has scientists, experts and innovators in all areas, especially in the space sector while urging them to continue their explorations and achievements, to reinforce the UAE’s international stature.

They also encouraged the team’s members to showcase their expertise, which will benefit future generations and the community while noting the importance of investing in the youth by universities and research centres.

During the meeting, Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar were briefed by the team, led by Omran Anwar Ashraf, Manager of the EMM, on the project’s projects and future preparations. They then praised the efforts of the team.

The probe will be launched in July from the Tanegashima Space Centre located on the southern island of Japan. It is expected to reach Mars in February 2021, in conjunction with the country's celebration of its Golden Jubilee, travelling 600 million kilometres.

The project, which was launched in November 2015, is a turning point in the UAE’s history and is part of the country’s official space exploration efforts. It is one of 26 missions that aim to reach Mars launched by nine countries.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre is responsible for the supervision of the probe’s progress.

The team, which includes some 150 Emirati engineers, engineers and researchers, completed the required scientific tests and can work under unusual circumstances, especially as the probe will need to travel from Earth to orbit Mars and handle the latter’s unique environment. It will also collect scientific data on Mars over two years, to answer several important research questions.

Related Topics

UAE Ajman Rashid Progress Japan February July November 2015 Gold All From Million

Recent Stories

Special team of IIUI conducts surprise visit campu ..

2 minutes ago

World's oceans were the warmest in 2019: Study

2 minutes ago

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi holds talks with ..

2 minutes ago

Assistant Commissioner Furqan Ashraf inspects diff ..

2 minutes ago

OIC Secretary General Offers His Condolences on Su ..

23 minutes ago

5th Begum Kulsum Saifullah Khan National Ranking T ..

26 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.