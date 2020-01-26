Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Sheikha Hamda Al Ghurair

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) AJMAN, 25th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Saturday offered condolences on the death of Sheikha Hamda bint Ahmed Al Ghurair..

H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, also offered condolences to the family of the deceased, alongside H.H Sheikh Humaid.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant her family patience and solace.

They were accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.