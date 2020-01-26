UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler, CP Offer Condolences On Death Of Sheikha Hamda Al Ghurair

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th January 2020 | 01:30 AM

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Sheikha Hamda Al Ghurair

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Jan, 2020) AJMAN, 25th January 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, on Saturday offered condolences on the death of Sheikha Hamda bint Ahmed Al Ghurair..

H.H.

Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, also offered condolences to the family of the deceased, alongside H.H Sheikh Humaid.

They prayed to Allah Almighty to bless the soul of the deceased with mercy and to grant her family patience and solace.

They were accompanied by a number of Sheikhs and senior officials.

Related Topics

Ajman Rashid January 2020 Family

Recent Stories

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

1 hour ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

2 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

2 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

2 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

2 hours ago

Lyon are too sharp for Toulon and grap Top 14 top ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.