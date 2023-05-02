Ajman Ruler, CP review achievements, plans of ETCC

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 02nd May, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, today received in his court Ghannam Butti Al Mazrouei, Secretary-General of the Emirati Talent Competitiveness Council (ETCC), in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman.

During the meeting, Al Mazrouei briefed Sheikh Humaid about the programmes, plans, initiatives and strategy of the ETCC and the Nafis programme to improve the competitiveness of Emirati cadres in the private sector, and draft necessary initiatives to guide and qualify the youth to benefit from the opportunities provided by the country’s private sector.

The meeting also reviewed the programme’s plans and initiatives launched by the council and its achievement in increasing the number of citizens working in the private sector.

Sheikh Humaid stressed that the Nafis programme is critical to reducing the gap between the public and private sectors, empowering Emirati competencies in the private sector, and supporting the efforts of Emirati cadres to actively contribute to the growth of the national economy and ensure its future competitiveness.

He also lauded the role of those responsible for the council's work and their efforts to implement all phases of the programme's plans, encourage the participation of national cadres and invest their energies in building the future and driving the sustainable and comprehensive development of the private sector.