Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship yesterday evening in Al Zorah.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that the championship has successfully established itself as a major event, bringing together horses from the purest and most beautiful bloodlines. It also plays a key role in promoting equestrian sports, which are a significant part of the UAE’s rich heritage.

He also praised the wise leadership’s support for sports tournaments and events across the country, as well as their dedication to equestrian sports, which has made the UAE a focal point in the region and the world for Arabian horse sports, attracting international attention.

He added that the Emirate of Ajman aims, through this championship, to promote the values of authenticity, preserve the heritage of the ancestors, and support breeders and enthusiasts in developing Arabian horse bloodlines.

He expressed pride in Ajman’s role in enhancing the name of the UAE and Ajman on the global equestrian sports map.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship is one of the most prominent events that highlights Arabian horses and the unique and distinguished characteristics of their bloodlines, which form an integral part of the UAE's cultural identity.