Open Menu

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Attend Conclusion Of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship yesterday evening in Al Zorah.

Sheikh Humaid emphasised that the championship has successfully established itself as a major event, bringing together horses from the purest and most beautiful bloodlines. It also plays a key role in promoting equestrian sports, which are a significant part of the UAE’s rich heritage.

He also praised the wise leadership’s support for sports tournaments and events across the country, as well as their dedication to equestrian sports, which has made the UAE a focal point in the region and the world for Arabian horse sports, attracting international attention.

He added that the Emirate of Ajman aims, through this championship, to promote the values of authenticity, preserve the heritage of the ancestors, and support breeders and enthusiasts in developing Arabian horse bloodlines.

He expressed pride in Ajman’s role in enhancing the name of the UAE and Ajman on the global equestrian sports map.

Sheikh Ammar stated that the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship is one of the most prominent events that highlights Arabian horses and the unique and distinguished characteristics of their bloodlines, which form an integral part of the UAE's cultural identity.

Related Topics

World Sports UAE Ajman Rashid Event From

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners

47 minutes ago
 Economic Integration Committee reviews its achieve ..

Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..

1 hour ago
 Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creato ..

Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme

2 hours ago
 Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes ..

Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..

2 hours ago
 High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at ..

High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival

2 hours ago
 Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on ..

Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..

2 hours ago
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21 ..

112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..

4 hours ago
 Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case

6 hours ago
 Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava

6 hours ago
 Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16

6 hours ago
 Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025

8 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East