Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Attend Conclusion Of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 12, 2025 | 05:30 PM
AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Jan, 2025) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of Ajman Executive Council, attended the closing ceremony of the 2025 Ajman Arabian Horse Championship yesterday evening in Al Zorah.
Sheikh Humaid emphasised that the championship has successfully established itself as a major event, bringing together horses from the purest and most beautiful bloodlines. It also plays a key role in promoting equestrian sports, which are a significant part of the UAE’s rich heritage.
He also praised the wise leadership’s support for sports tournaments and events across the country, as well as their dedication to equestrian sports, which has made the UAE a focal point in the region and the world for Arabian horse sports, attracting international attention.
He added that the Emirate of Ajman aims, through this championship, to promote the values of authenticity, preserve the heritage of the ancestors, and support breeders and enthusiasts in developing Arabian horse bloodlines.
He expressed pride in Ajman’s role in enhancing the name of the UAE and Ajman on the global equestrian sports map.
Sheikh Ammar stated that the Ajman Arabian Horse Championship is one of the most prominent events that highlights Arabian horses and the unique and distinguished characteristics of their bloodlines, which form an integral part of the UAE's cultural identity.
Recent Stories
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting na ..
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as pa ..
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate t ..
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-St ..
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case
Indonesia's Mount Ibu erupts, spews hot lava
Los Angeles wildfire death toll rises to 16
Tram collision in France’s Strasbourg injures 50
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 January 2025
More Stories From Middle East
-
Abu Dhabi Department of Energy named principal partner of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 20252 minutes ago
-
Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince attend conclusion of Ajman Arabian Horse Championship2 minutes ago
-
Muslim World League launches 'Girls' Education in Muslim Communities' initiative32 minutes ago
-
Mansoor bin Mohammed crowns Dubai Marathon winners47 minutes ago
-
Economic Integration Committee reviews its achievements, efforts in promoting national economic grow ..1 hour ago
-
Dubai Press Club concludes Economic Content Creators Programme2 hours ago
-
Beirut Port receives UAE ship carrying 3000 tonnes of relief supplies sent as part of ‘UAE stands ..2 hours ago
-
High-energy fitness sessions take centre stage at Hatta Winter Festival2 hours ago
-
Sharjah Consultative Council approves draft law on natural resources corporate tax2 hours ago
-
112,000 GCC citizens employed in public sector, 21,200 in private sector: GCC-Stat4 hours ago
-
Participants at 1 Billion Followers Summit highlight importance of purposeful content5 hours ago
-
Sierra Leone confirms first Mpox case6 hours ago