UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince Congratulate Ajman Police For Winning Five Awards

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 24th August 2020 | 07:15 PM

Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate Ajman Police for winning five awards

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, congratulated the Ajman Police’s Commander-in-Chief, senior officers and personnel for winning five awards at the fifth edition of the Minister of Interior Award for Excellence.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar congratulated the Ajman Police while receiving at the Ruler’s Court Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, along with the force’s officers and personnel who won the awards, in the presence of several Sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Humaid praised the Ajman Police’s achievements, which highlight the significant efforts of its recruits and their constant improvement in performance and hard work.

Sheikh Ammar congratulated the leadership of the Ajman Police for its achievements, stressing that its success is the outcome of the support provided to security authorities by the UAE’s leadership and the directives and efforts of the Ministry of Interior, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who prioritised performance improvement.

Major General Al Nuaimi presented the awards to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar and expressed his happiness at receiving the winners at the Ruler’s Court, noting that this success will encourage them to continue their hard work.

Winning the awards was due to the directives and support of Sheikh Humaid and the monitoring of Sheikh Ammar, he added.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Police UAE Ajman Rashid Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan Stock Exchange PSX Closing Rates (part 2) ..

3 minutes ago

IGP orders four layered security central processio ..

3 minutes ago

Greece, Bulgaria Sign Deal on Building LNG Termina ..

3 minutes ago

2 more COVID-19 positive cases reported in Attock

3 minutes ago

Navas understudy Sergio Rico leaves PSG

3 minutes ago

Defense Minister meets Qatari, Egyptian ambassador ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.