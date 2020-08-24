Ajman Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate Ajman Police for winning five awards

AJMAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Aug, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman, and H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Ajman Executive Council, congratulated the Ajman Police’s Commander-in-Chief, senior officers and personnel for winning five awards at the fifth edition of the Minister of Interior Award for Excellence.

Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar congratulated the Ajman Police while receiving at the Ruler’s Court Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police, along with the force’s officers and personnel who won the awards, in the presence of several Sheikhs and senior officials.

Sheikh Humaid praised the Ajman Police’s achievements, which highlight the significant efforts of its recruits and their constant improvement in performance and hard work.

Sheikh Ammar congratulated the leadership of the Ajman Police for its achievements, stressing that its success is the outcome of the support provided to security authorities by the UAE’s leadership and the directives and efforts of the Ministry of Interior, led by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, who prioritised performance improvement.

Major General Al Nuaimi presented the awards to Sheikh Humaid and Sheikh Ammar and expressed his happiness at receiving the winners at the Ruler’s Court, noting that this success will encourage them to continue their hard work.

Winning the awards was due to the directives and support of Sheikh Humaid and the monitoring of Sheikh Ammar, he added.